NA Speaker strongly condemns Lakki Marwat firing incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday condemned the early morning shooting of terrorists at Burgi police station in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their heartfelt regrets and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the gory incident.

Terrorism was a nefarious act of the terrorists through which they wanted to spread unrest in the country.

Speaker asked law enforcement agencies to apprehend the elements involved in the incident and bring them to justice.

The Speaker and the Deputy Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the martyrs and give the bereaved families courage and strength to bear this irreparable loss.