NA Speaker Strongly Condemns Mastung Blast Targeting Security Forces
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Thursday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack near a security forces’ vehicle in Mastung, which claimed the lives of several brave personnel.
Expressing profound grief and sorrow over the tragic loss, the Speaker paid heartfelt tribute to the martyred soldiers—Major Rizwan Tahir, Naik Ibn Ameen, and Lance Naik Muhammad Younis—who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extended his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, stating, “I stand in solidarity with the families of the martyrs in their hour of grief.
”
He reaffirmed that such cowardly acts of terrorism cannot shake the resolve of the nation. “The sacrifices of our martyrs will not go in vain,” he said, adding that the entire nation takes pride in its courageous sons.
Speaker Ayaz Sadiq lauded the unwavering efforts of Pakistan’s security forces in combating terrorism, describing their operations as commendable and vital to national security.
He affirmed, “The Parliament and the entire nation stand in solidarity with the families of our martyrs.” He also offered prayers for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and strength for their grieving families.
