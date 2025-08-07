Open Menu

NA Speaker Strongly Condemns Mastung Blast Targeting Security Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 01:50 PM

NA Speaker strongly condemns Mastung blast targeting security forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Thursday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack near a security forces’ vehicle in Mastung, which claimed the lives of several brave personnel.

Expressing profound grief and sorrow over the tragic loss, the Speaker paid heartfelt tribute to the martyred soldiers—Major Rizwan Tahir, Naik Ibn Ameen, and Lance Naik Muhammad Younis—who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extended his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, stating, “I stand in solidarity with the families of the martyrs in their hour of grief.

He reaffirmed that such cowardly acts of terrorism cannot shake the resolve of the nation. “The sacrifices of our martyrs will not go in vain,” he said, adding that the entire nation takes pride in its courageous sons.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq lauded the unwavering efforts of Pakistan’s security forces in combating terrorism, describing their operations as commendable and vital to national security.

-

He affirmed, “The Parliament and the entire nation stand in solidarity with the families of our martyrs.” He also offered prayers for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and strength for their grieving families.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufactu ..

RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Ur ..

Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..

1 hour ago
 Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in ..

Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025

1 hour ago
 Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slov ..

Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador

2 hours ago
 ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty ..

ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to stre ..

UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership

2 hours ago
Korea logs record high current account surplus in ..

Korea logs record high current account surplus in June

2 hours ago
 UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatig ..

UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoi ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results ..

ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth

4 hours ago
 July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientis ..

July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan