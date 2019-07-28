UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker Summons IGP Islamabad On Siddiqui's Arrest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 08:50 PM

NA Speaker summons IGP Islamabad on Siddiqui's arrest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday took strict notice of the arrest and hand cuffing of Irfan Siddique, a renowned columnist and educationist.

In this regard, the speaker has summoned the Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad to Parliament House along with a report on the matter on Monday, said a press release issued here.  Earlier, the speaker made a telephonically contact with the Minister for Interior and expressed his concern over the matter.

Expressing his concern, the speaker demanded thorough probe of arresting and hand cuffing of Irfan Siddiqui on mere alleged violation of Tenancy law.

Asad Qaiser said that Irfan siddique was a seasoned columnist and a renowned educationist whose arrest has raised concerns in the journalistic community and academia.

He said that present government believes in freedom of expression and upholds independence of media. He reiterated that the rights as guaranteed under the constitution would not be compromised.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Police Parliament Irfan Siddiqui Independence Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

Team to execute national chemicals management stra ..

50 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s social agency services achieve 92 ..

1 hour ago

Drydocks World to build a 700MW HVAC offshore plat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health redoubles efforts to lower hepa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.