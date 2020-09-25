UrduPoint.com
NA Speaker Summons Meeting Parliamentary Leaders On Sept 28

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has called a meeting of Parliamentary Leaders in the National Assembly on September 28 at 3 pm to discuss the reformation of election process in Pakistan.

The meeting will be chaired by NA Speaker, said a press release. In this regard letters was sent to all the Parliamentary Leaders to attend the meeting. NA Speaker said that there have been ongoing debate and concerns with regard to holding fair and transparent elections in Pakistan as well as in the context of upcoming elections of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

The Speaker invited all the Parliamentary leaders to share your proposals concerns and suggest an inclusive mechanism for reforming the election process in Pakistan. Foreign Minister Makhdom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Mufti Asad Mahmood, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Muhammad Akhtar Mengal, Dr. Khalid Maqbol Siddique, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ghuos Bakhsh Khan Mehr, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti invited to attend the meeting.

