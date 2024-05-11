Open Menu

NA Speaker Summons Parliamentary Leaders' Meetings On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM

NA Speaker summons parliamentary leaders' meetings on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called for meetings with parliamentary leaders on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at Parliament House to discuss issues related to scheduling the first parliamentary year of the 5th session of 16th National Assembly.

The speaker has invited parliamentary leaders and chief whips from various political parties, including Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazir Tarar, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Members of the National Assembly such as Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Malik Amir Dogar, Ijaz Hussain Jakharani, Syed Aminul Haque, Noor Alam Khan, Gul Asghar Khan, and Khalid Hussain Magsi.

The forum will discuss the scheduling of the motion of thanks for the President's address, as well as discuss the forthcoming budget meeting.

It's important to mention that President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the National Assembly on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 4:00 p.m.at the Parliament House.

