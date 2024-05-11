NA Speaker Summons Parliamentary Leaders' Meetings On Monday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called for meetings with parliamentary leaders on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at Parliament House to discuss issues related to scheduling the first parliamentary year of the 5th session of 16th National Assembly.
The speaker has invited parliamentary leaders and chief whips from various political parties, including Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazir Tarar, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Members of the National Assembly such as Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Malik Amir Dogar, Ijaz Hussain Jakharani, Syed Aminul Haque, Noor Alam Khan, Gul Asghar Khan, and Khalid Hussain Magsi.
The forum will discuss the scheduling of the motion of thanks for the President's address, as well as discuss the forthcoming budget meeting.
It's important to mention that President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the National Assembly on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 4:00 p.m.at the Parliament House.
.
Recent Stories
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Steps underway to control inflation: PML-N leader2 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan commends Pakistan Hockey Team for qualifying final2 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1516 injured in 1423 road accidents in Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Police officers asked to improve law & order situation22 minutes ago
-
CM approves additional budget, 200 more PGs seats for JPMC22 minutes ago
-
Education basic right of every child: DC32 minutes ago
-
Mega Agriculture Alumni Association Gathering to be held on May 1232 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam pledges swift development for Gilgit-Baltistan42 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh42 minutes ago
-
Man allegedly strangled himself to death42 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against tandoors, restaurants continue1 hour ago
-
Pakistan offers condolences to Afghanistan following devastating flash floods1 hour ago