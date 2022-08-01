UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Summons PTI Lawmakers To Verify Their Resignations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 01, 2022 | 01:18 PM

The latest reports say the NA secretariat has sent letters to the lawmakers concerned.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2022) National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday asked PTI lawmakers to verify their resignations from the lower house.

The decision came after PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed that the PTI's Core Committee had debated about the party’s return to the lower house but did not make a final decision as of yet.

Reacting to the government’s decision to accept the resignations of some PTI lawmakers, Fawad said that if individual resignations were accepted, then the party woukd go to court.

He said that they all had resigned, everyone’s resignation should be accepted.

The latest reports say that the coalition government was mulling over whether it should accept the resignations of PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Shireen Mazari in the Parliament.

The coalition parties said that the three PTI leaders' resignation should be accepted as they had made their decision to resign while addressing the lower house of the Parliament.

Mazari among three others was the only one who was elected on a reserved seat for women from Punjab.

The sources said that the allied parties had advised that the three leaders' resignations should be accepted and by-elections should be held in their Constituencies.

They had said that the PML-N’s allied parties had given Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the right to decide whether the resignations should be accepted or rejected.

