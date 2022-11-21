NA speaker summons secretaries of ministries to explain non reply of lawmakers' questions

National Assembly (NA) speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday summoned the secretaries of various ministries which had failed to give replies to questions of the legislators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday summoned the secretaries of various ministries which had failed to give replies to questions of the legislators.

Sheikh Rohale Asghar, a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA drew the attention of the speaker complaining that majority of the answers of the questions had not been received by different ministries.

He (Rohale) himself had asked the question from Capital Development Authority (CDA) about the number of housing societies in the Federal capital but the reply was not received.

