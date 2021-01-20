UrduPoint.com
NA Speaker Supports Open Balloting For Senate Polls

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

NA Speaker supports open balloting for Senate polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday supported the presidential reference before the Supreme Court seeking an opinion on open balloting for the upcoming Senate elections.

The NA Speaker, in an eight-page reply submitted through Advocate Abdul Latif Yousafzai to the apex court, stated that the assembly would support any decision taken by the SC.

"Constitution-making and any amendment in it is the responsibility of the Parliament while the apex court has the right to define it," Asad Qaiser said.

He said President Arif Alvi had also sought the Supreme Court's help in defining Article 226 of the Constitution.

The speaker while backing up his arguments in favour of open ballot, said they wanted transparent Senate polls and it was only possible after the process was held through the open ballot process.

"Transparent Senate elections will bring an end to horse-trading," he said.

