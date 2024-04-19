NA Speaker Suspends Dasti And Iqbal's Memberships For Current Session
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday suspended the memberships of Jamshed Ahmad Khan Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal Khan for the current session due to their use of abusive language during the president's address.
The House adopted a motion introduced by the Speaker regarding suspending the two members. The motion said, "Jamshed Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal MNAs used abusive language and approached the dais of the speaker in a threatening manner, which is unacceptable."
The motion further detailed their disruptive behaviour, including blowing whistles and trumpets, chanting objectionable slogans, and displaying banners and placards, all of which violated the sanctity of the house and the rules outlined in the Rules of Procedure of Conduct of business International 2007.
Citing Rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly read with Rule 33 of the Parliament Joint Sitting Rules 1973, the Speaker named them and ordered the withdrawal of their membership from the Assembly.
This decision was made in accordance with the established rules and regulations to maintain the decorum and integrity of parliamentary proceedings.
