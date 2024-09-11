NA Speaker Suspends Sergeant At Arms For Negligence In Security Duties
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday suspended Sergeant at Arms Muhammad Ishfaq Ashraf for four months for negligence in security duties.
Four other security personnel were also suspended for the same duration due to their failure in ensuring the security of the House.
The suspended personnel include Security Assistant Waqas Ahmed and three junior security officers Obaidullah, Waheed Safdar, and Muhammad Haroon.
Chairing the House, the Speaker also announced the suspension of five employees of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) who were involved in switching the lights and directed their removal from the duty at the Parliament.
Sadiq called on the political parties to evolve a "charter of parliament" to ensure the smooth functioning of the House. He urged the opposition members to collaborate with the treasury benches in addressing common issues.
He noted that the opposition members had been given more time to speak in the House, stating that he had acted according to his conscience in handling the issues.
Sadiq also pointed out that during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the opposition members were denied production orders to attend parliamentary proceedings.
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh praised the Speaker for wisely handling the recent issues.
He urged the members from both sides of the aisle to focus on highlighting issues being faced by the ordinary people.
Sheikh also highlighted the government's achievements on the economic front.
PML-Z leader Muhammad Ijaz Ul Haq praised the Speaker for effectively managing the issues in the Parliament. He also suggested that a comprehensive debate should be held on the law and order situation.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed in different incidents in Wah52 minutes ago
-
REAP Facilitation Cell set up at Governor House52 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in Sarjani traffic accident1 hour ago
-
Man held with drugs, pistol1 hour ago
-
Missing boy reunited with parents1 hour ago
-
Govt setting up 'Economic Zones' to boost business activity: Tanveer1 hour ago
-
TMA chief officer honored for excellent service1 hour ago
-
Punjab Govt to empower 3,077 Hazro Farmers with Kissan Cards1 hour ago
-
Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH ) conference in Dera1 hour ago
-
1300 teaching, non-teaching staff to be recruited for TEVTA institutions: Ch Shafay Hussain1 hour ago
-
District Administration Jhang reviews arrangements for 12th Rabiul Awal1 hour ago
-
Rich tributes paid to Quaid-e-Azam on 76th death anniversary1 hour ago