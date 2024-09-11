Open Menu

NA Speaker Suspends Sergeant At Arms For Negligence In Security Duties

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday suspended Sergeant at Arms Muhammad Ishfaq Ashraf for four months for negligence in security duties.

Four other security personnel were also suspended for the same duration due to their failure in ensuring the security of the House.

The suspended personnel include Security Assistant Waqas Ahmed and three junior security officers Obaidullah, Waheed Safdar, and Muhammad Haroon.

Chairing the House, the Speaker also announced the suspension of five employees of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) who were involved in switching the lights and directed their removal from the duty at the Parliament.

Sadiq called on the political parties to evolve a "charter of parliament" to ensure the smooth functioning of the House. He urged the opposition members to collaborate with the treasury benches in addressing common issues.

He noted that the opposition members had been given more time to speak in the House, stating that he had acted according to his conscience in handling the issues.

Sadiq also pointed out that during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the opposition members were denied production orders to attend parliamentary proceedings.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh praised the Speaker for wisely handling the recent issues.

He urged the members from both sides of the aisle to focus on highlighting issues being faced by the ordinary people.

Sheikh also highlighted the government's achievements on the economic front.

PML-Z leader Muhammad Ijaz Ul Haq praised the Speaker for effectively managing the issues in the Parliament. He also suggested that a comprehensive debate should be held on the law and order situation.

More Stories From Pakistan