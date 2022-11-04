UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Takes Oath From Dr Bhatti

Published November 04, 2022

NA speaker takes oath from Dr Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday took oath from Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti who has been declared winner from the NA-91 Sargodha IV by the Supreme Court.

After taking the oath, the speaker invited Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s legislator Dr Bhatti on the rostrum to sign the roll of members and congratulated him for re-assuming the seat in the lower house of the parliament.

The NA sitting was started almost one hour and seventeen minutes late with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, Naat and the national anthem.

