NA Speaker Terms Children As Prosperous, Democratic Future Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

NA speaker terms children as prosperous, democratic future of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday termed the children as prosperous and democratic future of Pakistan.

Welcoming the children of various government schools of the Federal capital in the Parliament House visiting gallery to mark the World Children's Day which falls on November 20 every year, the speaker said the NA had always remained energized in reaching out these young-minds in order to inculcate the spirit of democracy, tolerance and peace.

He said the future of a prosperous Pakistan was lying in their hands suggesting to observe and learn the democratic norms and practice them in their everyday life.

He also wished a bright future to the children who were invited by the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights Convener Mehnaz Akbar Aziz.

Later on, the Convener Mehnaz presented a resolution in the house after seeking permission to suspend the rules of business which was unanimously passed by the legislators in the best interest of Children's future.

