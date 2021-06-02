NA Speaker terms Islamabad Declaration historic

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Wednesday termed the Islamabad Declaration unanimously adopted by the 2nd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) countries, historic.

Asad Qaisar, in a tweet after the concluding ceremony of conference, said: "Landmark Islamabad Declaration has been adopted by speakers of all ECO states with overwhelming support. It's a defining moment when all ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) countries have committed to enhance parliamentary interaction in region & unanimously condemned human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine."