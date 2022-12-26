NA Speaker to attend 15th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday reached Sukkur to attend the 15th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto being observed on Tuesday in Garhi Khuda Bukhsh.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday reached Sukkur to attend the 15th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto being observed on Tuesday in Garhi Khuda Bukhsh.

During a two-day visit, the Speaker will offer Fateha at the graves of Benazir Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Zulfikar AIi Bhutto.

The Speaker will also exchange views high ranking government officials and noted politicians.