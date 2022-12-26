UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker To Attend 15th Death Anniversary Of Benazir Bhutto

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2022 | 09:50 PM

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday reached Sukkur to attend the 15th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto being observed on Tuesday in Garhi Khuda Bukhsh.

During a two-day visit, the Speaker will offer Fateha at the graves of Benazir Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Zulfikar AIi Bhutto.

The Speaker will also exchange views high ranking government officials and noted politicians.

