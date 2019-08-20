NA Speaker to be asked to form parliamentary body on creation of new provinces

Standing Committee of National Assembly on Law and Justice Tuesday decided to refer the matter of creation of new provinces to Speaker Asad Qaiser for formation of a parliamentary committee with the consent of political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Standing Committee of National Assembly on Law and Justice Tuesday decided to refer the matter of creation of new provinces to Speaker Asad Qaiser for formation of a parliamentary committee with the consent of political parties.

Member National Assembly Riaz Fatyana chaired the meeting of the committee which discussed different bills of members sent to it by the National Assembly.

The committee took up the Constitution (Amendment) bills of Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Ali Khan Jadoon for creation of new provinces with amendments in articles 1,51, 59, 106, 175A and 218.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi said according to the bill three new provinces of Bahawalpur, Hazara and South Punjab would be created.

There was a consensus of political parties on the bill in the National Assembly, however the matter could be further debated to reach a consensus on different issues, he added.

After discussing the matter, the chair said as the matter was political in nature, the committee members should approach the leadership of their parties and the NA Speaker for formation of a parliamentary committee on the issue of new provinces.

Murtaza Abbasi said leaders of parties on different occasions inside and outside the parliament had supported the demand for new provinces.

The assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had passed resolutions for the new provinces, he recalled.

He along with Dr Nafeesa Shah said the committee chair should issue production orders of MNAs Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique who were members of the committee.

The bill of Kishwar Zehra on bouncing of cheques was opposed by the members as it was tabled during tenure of the previous assembly.

Mehmood Bashir Virk said constitution was a sacred document and after a National Assembly ends its tenure the legislation under process should be scrapped and it should be left to new legislature to make laws.

Naveed Qamar also seconded his views and said the new National Assembly has the right to undertake legislation irrespective of what was done before.

The bill of Aliya Kamran on The Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils was also discussed by the committee.

She wanted that a seat for Balochistan should be increased in Pakistan Bar Council. The members of the committee approved the amendment for increase in the seats of Balochistan from seven to eight.

MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar briefed the committee about the Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) bill moved by him.

Dr Nafeesa Shah said the bill was important as it was related to human rights, rising population and health of women.

She said Egyptian scholars had endorsed the age of 18 years for marriage.

The chair deferred the matter till the next meeting of the committee to be held on Wednesday when the relevant ministers and members of Council of Islamic Ideology would attend.

The committee also discussed the bill of Dr Darshan for amendment in articles 51 and 106 of the constitution for increase in seats of minorities in the assemblies according to their population.

The chair referred the bill to the sub committee headed by MNA Hussain Tariq for further consideration.