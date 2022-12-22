NA speaker to invite PTI MNAs for verification of resignations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf shall again invite to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs in his chamber one by one for verification of their resignations in pursuance of Paragraph (b) of Sub-Rule (2) of Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in NA, 2007.

The NA Secretariat in that regard had written a letter to PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi in response to his letter on December 15, a news release said on Thursday.

The PTI members of the National Assembly (MNAs) were earlier invited by the speaker from June 6 to 10 for verification of their resignations, but none of them had turned up.