NA Speaker To Invite PTI MNAs For Verification Of Resignations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 09:10 PM

NA speaker to invite PTI MNAs for verification of resignations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf shall again invite to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs in his chamber one by one for verification of their resignations in pursuance of Paragraph (b) of Sub-Rule (2) of Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in NA, 2007.

The NA Secretariat in that regard had written a letter to PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi in response to his letter on December 15, a news release said on Thursday.

The PTI members of the National Assembly (MNAs) were earlier invited by the speaker from June 6 to 10 for verification of their resignations, but none of them had turned up.

