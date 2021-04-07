NA Speaker to lead 9-member parliamentary delegation to Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :On special invitation of his counterpart Chairman Wolsi Jirga Afghanistan Mir Rehman Rahmani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser will leave for Kabul on Thursday for a three days official visit to Afghanistan.

He will be heading a nine-member Parliamentary delegation, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The parliamentary delegation during its stay in Kabul would focus on enhancing mutual trade between both the nations.

Further, the visit also aims at exploring opportunity for peaceful Afghanistan as it would ensure regional prosperity.

The visit of this parliamentary delegation would be milestone as far people to people contact between both countries, it further said.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser's efforts has achieved milestone in Pak-Afghan relations.

He constituted Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group (Pak-Afghan PFG).

Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan PFG played effective role in lubricating issues to traders on Pak-Afghan Border.

Furthermore, on special initiative of the National Assembly Speaker three days seminar was also held to enhance the trade relation between both nations.

During the visit, the speaker would hold meetings with his Afghan counterpart Chairman Wolsi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, Chairman Afghan Reconciliation council Dr. Abudullah Abdullah, Afghanistan Commerce Minister and will also meet Afghan Parliamentarians and Chairman of Afghanistan chamber of Federation of Commerce and Industry.

The delegation comprises MNAs Shandan Gulzaar, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Sajid Khan, Maulana Salauddin Ayubi, Gul Dad Khan, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Special Envoy of Prime Minister for Afghanistan and Secretary National Assembly.