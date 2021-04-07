UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker To Lead 9-member Parliamentary Delegation To Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:57 PM

NA Speaker to lead 9-member parliamentary delegation to Afghanistan

On special invitation of his counterpart Chairman Wolsi Jirga Afghanistan Mir Rehman Rahmani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser will leave for Kabul on Thursday for a three days official visit to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :On special invitation of his counterpart Chairman Wolsi Jirga Afghanistan Mir Rehman Rahmani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser will leave for Kabul on Thursday for a three days official visit to Afghanistan.

He will be heading a nine-member Parliamentary delegation, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The parliamentary delegation during its stay in Kabul would focus on enhancing mutual trade between both the nations.

Further, the visit also aims at exploring opportunity for peaceful Afghanistan as it would ensure regional prosperity.

The visit of this parliamentary delegation would be milestone as far people to people contact between both countries, it further said.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser's efforts has achieved milestone in Pak-Afghan relations.

He constituted Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group (Pak-Afghan PFG).

Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan PFG played effective role in lubricating issues to traders on Pak-Afghan Border.

Furthermore, on special initiative of the National Assembly Speaker three days seminar was also held to enhance the trade relation between both nations.

During the visit, the speaker would hold meetings with his Afghan counterpart Chairman Wolsi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, Chairman Afghan Reconciliation council Dr. Abudullah Abdullah, Afghanistan Commerce Minister and will also meet Afghan Parliamentarians and Chairman of Afghanistan chamber of Federation of Commerce and Industry.

The delegation comprises MNAs Shandan Gulzaar, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Sajid Khan, Maulana Salauddin Ayubi, Gul Dad Khan, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Special Envoy of Prime Minister for Afghanistan and Secretary National Assembly.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul National Assembly Prime Minister Jirga Visit Chamber Border Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

CCI decides to establish its permanent secretariat ..

33 seconds ago

13 acres land retrieved

35 seconds ago

Police officers awarded commendation certificates

36 seconds ago

UK Regulator Recommends Other Vaccines Than AstraZ ..

39 seconds ago

Jordan king says palace crisis 'is over'

29 minutes ago

37 more test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.