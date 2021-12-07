NA Speaker to support civil society organizations to strengthen marginalized communities

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Tuesday said inclusion of civil society for democratic and sustainable development is priority for the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Tuesday said inclusion of civil society for democratic and sustainable development is priority for the government.

"Being cognizant of the government's financial limitations, we strongly recognize the role and importance of civil society in Pakistan", he said.

He expressed these remarks while addressing the inaugural session of the National Conference titled "Civic Spaces in Pakistan: Rethinking Stakeholder Engagement" organized by Democracy Reporting International (DRI).

He said civil society should pursue constructive and reconciliation practices and the government would extend all possible support and convenience to this cooperation.