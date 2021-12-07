UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker To Support Civil Society Organizations To Strengthen Marginalized Communities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:06 PM

NA Speaker to support civil society organizations to strengthen marginalized communities

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Tuesday said inclusion of civil society for democratic and sustainable development is priority for the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Tuesday said inclusion of civil society for democratic and sustainable development is priority for the government.

"Being cognizant of the government's financial limitations, we strongly recognize the role and importance of civil society in Pakistan", he said.

He expressed these remarks while addressing the inaugural session of the National Conference titled "Civic Spaces in Pakistan: Rethinking Stakeholder Engagement" organized by Democracy Reporting International (DRI).

He said civil society should pursue constructive and reconciliation practices and the government would extend all possible support and convenience to this cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Democracy Civil Society All Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

8 minutes ago
 38 perish in huge Burundi prison fire

38 perish in huge Burundi prison fire

1 minute ago
 Police recover 1.8 kg drugs during raid

Police recover 1.8 kg drugs during raid

1 minute ago
 UK travel sector wants help as Omicron curbs intro ..

UK travel sector wants help as Omicron curbs introduced

1 minute ago
 Punjab minister discusses welfare schemes with Sha ..

Punjab minister discusses welfare schemes with Shafqat Mahmood

2 minutes ago
 650 kites confiscated during crackdown

650 kites confiscated during crackdown

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.