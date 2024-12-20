(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, alongside the Secretary General of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, Dr Syeda Shahida Rehmani, unveiled portraits of two eminent women parliamentarians from Pakistan’s first legislative assembly—Begum Shaista Ikramullah and Begum Jahan Ara Shahnawaz—during the National Speakers’ Conference on Thursday.

Addressing the occasion, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq described the moment as "historic" and paid tribute to the contributions of these pioneering women.

"These extraordinary individuals are not only integral to Pakistan’s parliamentary history but also represent the resilience and sacrifices of women. We have always upheld democratic values and women’s rights as our guiding principles. Their legacy is a beacon for us all, and their contributions will forever be remembered," he stated.

The historic ceremony, held at the National Assembly of Pakistan, aimed to honour the invaluable contributions of these esteemed women to the nation’s parliamentary history. Their portraits, now displayed in the National Assembly, stand as a lasting tribute to their sacrifices and services for future generations.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, speakers of provincial assemblies, representatives from the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan, as well as notable figures such as Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar and PPP Parliamentary Whip Ejaz Hussain Jakhrani.

Dr Shahida Rehmani, in her remarks, highlighted the tireless efforts and leadership of Begum Shaista Ikramullah and Begum Jahan Ara Shahnawaz. "Through their unwavering determination and vision, they have earned an indelible place in Pakistan’s history. Their political acumen, struggle, and commitment continue to serve as an inspiration for women today," she said.

She added that these portraits not only commemorate the memory of these women but also serve as a reminder of the pivotal role women have played in the establishment and progress of Pakistan.