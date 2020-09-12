UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker Urges Academia To Inculcate Social, Cultural Values Among Youth

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

NA Speaker urges academia to inculcate social, cultural values among youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday urged the country's intelligentsia and academia to inculcate social and cultural values among youth.

"This country needs to focus on character building of the nation," he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Fatih Schools System at Wah cantt,.

He said education was the only tool to steer the country out of socio-economic ills, said a news release.

The speaker said the present government had taken a number of initiatives such as policy on uniform syllabus, inclusion of compulsory Islamic education and others.

Asad said he was attached with this profession and desired for easy access of education to everybody.

"Public private partnership can fulfill the educational needs of the country," he remarked while appreciating the role of private institutions.

The speaker said every girl should be provided education that could change the fate of nation, adding that the government had main focus on women education and establishment of girls' schools and women colleges.

Related Topics

National Assembly Education Women Government

Recent Stories

Trump announces Bahrain, Israel 'peace deal'

58 minutes ago

Israel premier announces normalisation deal with B ..

58 minutes ago

FPCCI president appreciates govt support to women ..

58 minutes ago

Pyjama gardener: Son remembers Bizos, Mandela's la ..

34 minutes ago

Afghan Government Team Arrives in Qatari Capital f ..

34 minutes ago

US, Maldives Sign Defense Agreement to Bolster Sec ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.