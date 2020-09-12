NA Speaker urges academia to inculcate social, cultural values among youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday urged the country's intelligentsia and academia to inculcate social and cultural values among youth.

"This country needs to focus on character building of the nation," he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Fatih Schools System at Wah cantt,.

He said education was the only tool to steer the country out of socio-economic ills, said a news release.

The speaker said the present government had taken a number of initiatives such as policy on uniform syllabus, inclusion of compulsory Islamic education and others.

Asad said he was attached with this profession and desired for easy access of education to everybody.

"Public private partnership can fulfill the educational needs of the country," he remarked while appreciating the role of private institutions.

The speaker said every girl should be provided education that could change the fate of nation, adding that the government had main focus on women education and establishment of girls' schools and women colleges.