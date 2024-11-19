NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-being

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday stressed the need for collective responsibility in safeguarding child rights, highlighting that education, quality healthcare, and proper parenting are essential for children’s growth and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday stressed the need for collective responsibility in safeguarding child rights, highlighting that education, quality healthcare, and proper parenting are essential for children’s growth and development.

He shared these views on the occasion of World Children’s Day, observed globally on November 20 each year under the United Nations.

He said that the Constitution of Pakistan ensures the provision of fundamental rights, including protection, education, and healthcare to children.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted that the National Assembly has established the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR), aimed at promoting and protecting the rights of children across the country.

The Speaker stated that promotion of child welfare, provision of quality education and proper parenting are essential for national prosperity.

He stated that World Children’s Day serves as a reminder to create a safe and supportive environment for children to pursue their aspirations.

Furthermore, he said that the Parliament of Pakistan is committed to promote adequate measures to protect the rights of children.

He underscored the effectiveness of the strong legal framework established by the Constitution of Pakistan which guarantees child welfare.

Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the constitutional provisions that provide the protection of children, ensure the right to education, and prohibit child labor without any discrimination.

He also stressed that the National Assembly is committed to ensuring that every child has access to education & healthcare, adequate nutrition, and justice.

The Speaker emphasized the importance of a conducive environment for children so that every child can utilize their full potential and lead a dignified life. He urged all stakeholders, including educational institutes, civil society and especially parents to pro-actively contribute towards the promotion of child rights.

