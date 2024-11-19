Open Menu

NA Speaker Urges Collective Action For Safeguarding Children’s Rights, Well-being

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 10:24 PM

NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-being

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday stressed the need for collective responsibility in safeguarding child rights, highlighting that education, quality healthcare, and proper parenting are essential for children’s growth and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday stressed the need for collective responsibility in safeguarding child rights, highlighting that education, quality healthcare, and proper parenting are essential for children’s growth and development.

He shared these views on the occasion of World Children’s Day, observed globally on November 20 each year under the United Nations.

He said that the Constitution of Pakistan ensures the provision of fundamental rights, including protection, education, and healthcare to children.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted that the National Assembly has established the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR), aimed at promoting and protecting the rights of children across the country.

The Speaker stated that promotion of child welfare, provision of quality education and proper parenting are essential for national prosperity.

He stated that World Children’s Day serves as a reminder to create a safe and supportive environment for children to pursue their aspirations.

Furthermore, he said that the Parliament of Pakistan is committed to promote adequate measures to protect the rights of children.

He underscored the effectiveness of the strong legal framework established by the Constitution of Pakistan which guarantees child welfare.

Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the constitutional provisions that provide the protection of children, ensure the right to education, and prohibit child labor without any discrimination.

He also stressed that the National Assembly is committed to ensuring that every child has access to education & healthcare, adequate nutrition, and justice.

The Speaker emphasized the importance of a conducive environment for children so that every child can utilize their full potential and lead a dignified life. He urged all stakeholders, including educational institutes, civil society and especially parents to pro-actively contribute towards the promotion of child rights.

APP/szm-sra ***EMBARGOED TILL 2359HRS ON TUESDAY***

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World United Nations Education Parliament Civil Society Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Lead November All

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies las ..

Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week

44 seconds ago
 US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday ..

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Ministe ..

47 seconds ago
 Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Ka ..

Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

48 seconds ago
 Curbing terrorism top priority: Defense Minister K ..

Curbing terrorism top priority: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif

50 seconds ago
 IHC clubs appeals regarding ban on prisoners for p ..

IHC clubs appeals regarding ban on prisoners for political discussions

7 minutes ago
 PM reiterates govt’s commitment to children’s ..

PM reiterates govt’s commitment to children’s rights, well-being

7 minutes ago
Provision of jobs to people crucial for ending soc ..

Provision of jobs to people crucial for ending social evils, backwardness: Gover ..

7 minutes ago
 Public Order Ordinance-2024 promulgated in greater ..

Public Order Ordinance-2024 promulgated in greater interest of people in AJK: Co ..

7 minutes ago
 Pak Embassy Brussels, Federation of Belgian Chambe ..

Pak Embassy Brussels, Federation of Belgian Chambers host webinar on trade, inve ..

7 minutes ago
 ICT Police security division holds rank pinning ce ..

ICT Police security division holds rank pinning ceremony for 43 newly promoted o ..

21 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bails of Zartaj Gul, Umar Ayub

ATC extends interim bails of Zartaj Gul, Umar Ayub

21 minutes ago
 Ahsan urges ADB to establish database systems for ..

Ahsan urges ADB to establish database systems for Courts, Police

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan