NA Speaker Urges Collective Effort To Raise Awareness About Pneumonia
Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday highlighted the vital role of parents, teachers, media, and civil society in raising awareness about pneumonia, particularly among the general public.
In his message for World Pneumonia Day, the speaker emphasized that everyone must contribute to the effort to realize the vision of a healthy and safe Pakistan. He also stressed the importance of providing every citizen with comprehensive and accurate health information.
Speaker stated that parliament has consistently played a key role in developing comprehensive plans and policies to address health-related issues.
The speaker stressed the need for timely actions to prevent deadly diseases like pneumonia, which impacts a significant number of children and the elderly worldwide, including in Pakistan, every year.
He stated that all possible measures are being taken to provide modern vaccines and medical facilities in the healthcare sector. Additionally, he emphasized that parliament plays a crucial role in enacting laws for health sector reforms and the elimination of life-threatening diseases.
The speaker said that eliminating this deadly disease is possible through vaccination, a balanced diet, a healthy lifestyle, the use of clean water, and other preventive measures.
