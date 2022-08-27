NA Speaker urges diaspora in Canada to help Pakistani affected by flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Saturday has urged the Pakistani diaspora in Canada to come forward and extend support to Pakistanis affected by the flood.

On the sideline of the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, Raja Pervez Ashraf during meetings with Member of the Canadian Parliament Salma Zahid and Kaleed Rasheed, Minister of Public and business Service Delivery for Ontario, highlighted the steps taken by the government of Pakistan to provide relief to the victims of devastating floods and urged the Pakistani diaspora to come forward to help their Pakistani brethren in this hour of need.

The two sides discussed a wide array of bilateral relations and especially focused on enhancing trade, promoting people-to-people contacts, parliamentary diplomacy, addressing the immigration issues faced by the Pakistani applicants, and facilitating the issuance of visas to Pakistani students, said a news release received here on Saturday.

MP Zahid and Minister Rasheed assured their full support in the matter.

The Speaker appreciated the achievements of the Pakistani diaspora in Canada and the role played by them in strengthening the friendship between the two countries.