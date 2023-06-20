UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Urges Global Assistance In Resolving Refugee Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 12:20 AM

NA speaker urges global assistance in resolving refugee crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :On the eve of World Refugee Day, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has underscored the necessity for a revitalized policy approach and appropriate allocation of resources to tackle the predicament faced by refugees on a global scale.

In an official statement, the Speaker acknowledged the hardships endured by refugees worldwide and emphasized on the urgent need to address their circumstances and provide essential resources.

Refugees, as remarked by Speaker Ashraf, represent the most vulnerable victims of conflicts and wars, grappling not only with the loss of their homes and livelihoods but also with the challenges of poverty and economic disparity. The Speaker, thereof called for collaborative efforts on an international level to support developing nations that have generously welcomed large populations of displaced individuals.

He further highlighted Pakistan's longstanding commitment to hosting millions of Afghan refugees for over four decades, applauding the remarkable generosity, hospitality, and compassion displayed by the people of Pakistan towards these refugees.

Considering the compounded challenges arising from socio-economic issues, Speaker Ashraf stressed the urgent requirement for increased international commitment in providing regular, predictable, and adequate funding to support Afghan refugees and facilitate their safe and dignified repatriation.

Additionally, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf extended a global appeal, urging nations worldwide to demonstrate their support and solidarity in effectively addressing the refugee crisis wherever it occurs. By joining forces, we can collectively strive towards fostering a more secure, inclusive, and compassionate world, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

31 minutes ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

39 minutes ago
 Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: U ..

Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: US

39 minutes ago
 UAE launches Korean chapter of ‘Folktales Reimag ..

UAE launches Korean chapter of ‘Folktales Reimagined’ in Seoul

52 minutes ago
 Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, tr ..

Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, trade fair in northeast China

47 minutes ago
 Pakistani products attract visitors at SCO expo

Pakistani products attract visitors at SCO expo

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.