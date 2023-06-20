NA speaker urges global assistance in resolving refugee crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :On the eve of World Refugee Day, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has underscored the necessity for a revitalized policy approach and appropriate allocation of resources to tackle the predicament faced by refugees on a global scale.

In an official statement, the Speaker acknowledged the hardships endured by refugees worldwide and emphasized on the urgent need to address their circumstances and provide essential resources.

Refugees, as remarked by Speaker Ashraf, represent the most vulnerable victims of conflicts and wars, grappling not only with the loss of their homes and livelihoods but also with the challenges of poverty and economic disparity. The Speaker, thereof called for collaborative efforts on an international level to support developing nations that have generously welcomed large populations of displaced individuals.

He further highlighted Pakistan's longstanding commitment to hosting millions of Afghan refugees for over four decades, applauding the remarkable generosity, hospitality, and compassion displayed by the people of Pakistan towards these refugees.

Considering the compounded challenges arising from socio-economic issues, Speaker Ashraf stressed the urgent requirement for increased international commitment in providing regular, predictable, and adequate funding to support Afghan refugees and facilitate their safe and dignified repatriation.

Additionally, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf extended a global appeal, urging nations worldwide to demonstrate their support and solidarity in effectively addressing the refugee crisis wherever it occurs. By joining forces, we can collectively strive towards fostering a more secure, inclusive, and compassionate world, he said.