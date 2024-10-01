NA Speaker Urges Muslim Ummah To Unite, Promote Islam's True Message Globally
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday emphasized the need for unity among the Muslim Ummah, urging them to come together and work collectively to promote Islam's true message globally.
During meeting with prominent religious scholar Dr. Zakir Naik at the Parliament House, he welcomed Dr. Zakir Naik and expressed his delight over his visit to Pakistan. The matters pertaining to the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah, interfaith harmony, and other important issues were deliberated.
The speaker said that islam is a complete code of life that promotes peace, tolerance, and love.
Ayaz Sadiq lauded the services rendered by Dr. Zakir Naik's in spreading the message of peace and love of Islam around the world.
He said that the Constitution of Pakistan provides equal rights to all citizens and that the rights of minorities are fully protected in the country.
The Speaker stressed that the solution to the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah lies in unity and solidarity.
Dr. Zakir Naik praised the love and hospitality of the Pakistani people, stating that "the people of Pakistan are very loving and caring”.
He emphasized on the Muslim countries to shun their differences and unite in the light of the Holy Quran and Sunnah to confront the challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah.
Dr. Zakir Naik said that Islam is a religion of peace, love, and brotherhood, and his missionary work aims to highlight the true message of peace and love in Islam across the world.
He praised Pakistan's role in promoting the true teachings of Islam and fostering unity among Muslims.
Later on, Dr. Zakir Naik, accompanied by the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, visited the National Assembly Hall.
Recent Stories
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ACS Rabbani for preservation of city's historical sites, cultural heritage1 minute ago
-
Annular solar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan: PMD2 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt implements steps to combat extremism, radicalisation: CM Murad2 minutes ago
-
Alumni executive forum holds inaugural meeting at UoS2 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Ten arrested, weapons recovered12 minutes ago
-
Special counter establishes for license of rickshaw drivers12 minutes ago
-
ACT Alliance urges govt to fix Tax Tracking System22 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates commitment to enhance life, healthcare quality of senior citizens22 minutes ago
-
Dengue prevention efforts continue in Hangu: AC32 minutes ago
-
Preparations for Pakistan-England Test series completed42 minutes ago
-
HESCO CEO chairs meeting, directs elimination of power theft and full recovery42 minutes ago