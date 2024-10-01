(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday emphasized the need for unity among the Muslim Ummah, urging them to come together and work collectively to promote Islam's true message globally.

During meeting with prominent religious scholar Dr. Zakir Naik at the Parliament House, he welcomed Dr. Zakir Naik and expressed his delight over his visit to Pakistan. The matters pertaining to the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah, interfaith harmony, and other important issues were deliberated.

The speaker said that islam is a complete code of life that promotes peace, tolerance, and love.

Ayaz Sadiq lauded the services rendered by Dr. Zakir Naik's in spreading the message of peace and love of Islam around the world.

He said that the Constitution of Pakistan provides equal rights to all citizens and that the rights of minorities are fully protected in the country.

The Speaker stressed that the solution to the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah lies in unity and solidarity.

Dr. Zakir Naik praised the love and hospitality of the Pakistani people, stating that "the people of Pakistan are very loving and caring”.

He emphasized on the Muslim countries to shun their differences and unite in the light of the Holy Quran and Sunnah to confront the challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah.

Dr. Zakir Naik said that Islam is a religion of peace, love, and brotherhood, and his missionary work aims to highlight the true message of peace and love in Islam across the world.

He praised Pakistan's role in promoting the true teachings of Islam and fostering unity among Muslims.

Later on, Dr. Zakir Naik, accompanied by the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, visited the National Assembly Hall.