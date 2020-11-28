UrduPoint.com
NA Speaker Urges Nation To Adopt Precautionary Measures Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

NA Speaker urges nation to adopt precautionary measures against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Saturday appealed to the public for strict adherence to the health guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for prevention of COVID-19.

The appeal came at the point when coronavirus disease was on rise in wake of second wave. The speaker, in his video message released through electronic and social media, said that coronavirus casts devastating psychological and health impact on the affectees. He said that he realises the agony of the coronavirus affectees since he and his family underwent the same after contracted this disease.

He said that due to lack of capacity in hospitals, the situation could deteriorate, if the inflow of patients continues with the current pace.

Paying rich tribute to the doctors and paramedical staff who fought on the front line against the virus, the speaker said that our doctors and paramedical staff are our real heroes and their services will always be remembered.

The speaker prayed to Allah Almighty for solace of the political representatives, paramedics, media representatives and others who succumbed to this disease. He also prayed for speedy recovery of the corona virus patients.

