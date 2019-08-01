NA Speaker urges opposition to play a positive role in the parliament

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said that PTI-led government was taking the matter of quality legislation seriously and very soon different pending bills would be introduced in the House which would provide relief to the comman man.

Talking to a private news channel, Speaker asked the opposition parties to join hands with the government to smoothly run the Parliament matters and provide relief to the people of country.

NA speaker said, both the government and opposition are two wheels of democracy so we need to join hands to address the challenges being faced by the country.

Parliament will play an effective and responsible role for bringing betterment in the country, he said, adding, opposition should also focus on problems faced by people both in and out of the parliament.

He said that we can only resolve the problems of the masses and provide them relief through legislation and this was the only way to come up to their expectations.

Asad Qaiser said that all necessary actions were being taken for legislation on public issues.

National issues require thinking above politics, he added.

He emphasized on the need for active legislation in order to provide relief to the masses, he said that the legislation on important national issues will be carried out with the consultation of leaders of all Parliamentary Parties in the House.

He also assured that in coming sessions of parliament we will focus on quality discussion and better legislation in larger interests of the country and people of Pakistan.

Speaker said for the betterment of the country, the PTI government would take the opposition parties on-board on matters of national importance and consensus would be developed among all stake-holders.

Regarding his role in House, the NA Speaker vowed to rise above party affiliation saying, "I would treat both the treasury and opposition benches in a same manner.

" "We all have to work for strengthening of the democracy and welfare of the public," Asad Qaiser stressed.

"To bring the country out of crisis is our common responsibility and the Parliament is the best forum to resolve the problems faced by the masses", he said, adding that all parliamentary parties have to play the role to keep the environment of the House peaceful during the sessions.

Replying to a question, he said no doubt the country was passing through a difficult phase but I am confident that my party's mature leadership could pull the country out of the dismal situation.

He said that during year of the incumbent government, remarkable legislation in the Parliament had been done mainly concerning with the issues of women, children and social sector, adding, the contribution of women MPs in the legislation is praiseworthy.

He mentioned that the present government have tabled almost 42 private bills and 21 government members bills , adding more than 100 bills are pending but hopefully we will be able to introduce these bills soon for the welfare of the public.

Asad Qaiser said that the present parliament comprised of progressive forces, which were collectively engaged for strengthening of democracy and betterment of the masses.

He said democracy can be strengthened simply by empowering national institutions.

He said the government and opposition were the two main pillars of the Parliament, we cannot maintain the friendly atmosphere in the House and produce proper and effective legislation without the support and reconciliation of both sides of the House.

He urged upon the government benches to actively take part in proceedings of the House and ensure their full participation during the session.