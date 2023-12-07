Open Menu

NA Speaker Urges Pakistanis To Enthusiastically Participate In Upcoming Elections

December 07, 2023

NA speaker urges Pakistanis to enthusiastically participate in upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf urged Pakistanis on Thursday to enthusiastically participate in the upcoming elections and said that the power of their vote would determine the fate of the country.

In a message on Voter Day, the speaker said that general elections were scheduled for February 8 in Pakistan, and it was the prime responsibility of all citizens to actively engage in the electoral process.

He highlighted the need for broad participation in the democratic process, emphasizing that decisions made through the ballot box would shape the future of Pakistan.

He said, this year's delimitation process had included a significant number of young voters, reflecting a positive trend for the future of democratic engagement.

The speaker commended the increased inclusion of youth in the electoral process.

He specifically encouraged women voters to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the importance of their full and meaningful participation in shaping the country's destiny.

He urged all Pakistanis to eagerly await the opportunity to send their elected representatives to the National Assembly, contributing to the progress and development of the country.

Expressing commitment to working together for the betterment of Pakistan and making decisions that would positively impact future generations, the speaker hoped that, on February 8, 2024, Pakistan would witness a new era of democracy through fair and transparent elections.

