NA Speaker Urges Swift Safety Measures For Individuals Stranded On Chairlift

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 02:20 PM

NA Speaker urges swift safety measures for individuals stranded on chairlift

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :In response to the alarming situation involving individuals stranded on a chairlift in Paashto, Battatgram, Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, has issued urgent directives for the immediate implementation of safety measures.

Emphasizing the critical need to prioritize the safety of the children and teachers caught in the chairlift, he called for immediate rescue operations to commence without delay.

He stressed the utmost urgency of this operation, highlighting the potential risks to lives.

Furthermore, the speaker instructed the immediate deployment of a helicopter and the utilization of all available resources to ensure the safe rescue of the children and teachers stranded on the chairlift.

He extended his heartfelt prayers to Allah Almighty, seeking the protection and well-being of all those affected by this incident.

