NA Speaker urges world to take notice of atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday urged international community to take notice of the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to PTI Azad Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, he said Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brethren.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that India cannot suppress the firm resolve of the Kashmiri people for the freedom by resorting to coward tactics.