UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker Urges World To Take Notice Of Atrocities In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

NA Speaker urges world to take notice of atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday urged international community to take notice of the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to PTI Azad Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, he said Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brethren.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that India cannot suppress the firm resolve of the Kashmiri people for the freedom by resorting to coward tactics.

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Moral Government

Recent Stories

We will continue to help build the bright future o ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Resolution set clear direction for Muslim ..

8 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market 18 march 2021

8 minutes ago

KPL's final trials to take place on Sunday

8 minutes ago

Tanzania mourns divisive president's death after m ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan's resolution remove ambiguity about creat ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.