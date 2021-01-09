UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker Visits Bacha Khan Medical Complex

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

NA Speaker visits Bacha Khan Medical Complex

Swabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly on Saturday visited Bacha Khan Medical Complex and reviewed medical facilities being provided to patients.

He directed doctors and para-medical staff to provide best medical treatment to patients and said that no negligence would be tolerated in discharge of duties.

He also visited patients in various wards and inquired about their health.

The Speaker said that Sehat Cards would provide great relief to people in availing free of cost medical treatment.

