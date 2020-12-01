NA Speaker visits Chota Lahor, expresses sympathies with victims' family

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser and Provincial Minister for Education, Shahram Khan on Tuesday visited Chota Lahor in Swabi district to condole with the victims family of the Saturday tragic incident.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Special Assistant for Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan, the speaker and education minister visited the residence of the victims' family and offered Fateha for eternal peace of all deceased.

At least eight people were killed and two others injured in Chhota Lahor when rival groups exchanged fire over a land dispute during a peace Jirga on Saturday night.

Later talking to reporters, the Speaker said constructive role of notable elders and people was imperative for establishment of peace and resolution of local disputes through peaceful negotiations.

He urged people to form reconciliations committees (peace Jirga) in their respective areas for resolution of local disputes.

The Speaker said cooperation of people and notables were vital for establishment of peace and resolution of disputes between rival groups. The speaker said he was pleased that peace Jirga was being held in Lahor.

Provincial Minister for Education, Shahram Khan said that provincial government was closely working with centre to stop such like unfortunate incidents in future.

He urged both rival groups to show maximum restraint and address their disputes through peaceful negotiations.

Minister said a high level meeting to be attended by Commissioner Mardan Division, Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer Swabi has been convened on Wednesday to devise a comprehensive strategy so that such unfortunate incidents could not be repeated in future.