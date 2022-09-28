NA speaker visits Data Darbar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and former Prime Minister of Pakistan visited Data Darbar, Mausoleum of Prominent Religious Saint Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA) here on Wednesday.

Pakistan People's Party Central Deputy Secretary Information Chaudhry Munawar Anjum accompanied him.

They laid wreath and recited Fatiha over there.

They also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Both the leaders prayed for the speedy recovery of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.