NA speaker visits hospital to inquire about health of injured students in traffic accident

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday visited Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi to inquire about health of injured students in traffic accident in Shah Mansoor.

He met with injured students and prayed for their speedy recovery and well being.

The Speaker directed the hospital administration to provide all possible medical facilities and treatment to injured students.

He also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of one student and condoled with the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.