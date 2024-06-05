Open Menu

NA Speaker Visits Iranian Embassy To Condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s Demise

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 08:31 PM

Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday visited the Iranian Embassy here to convey his deepest condolences on the sad demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and other high-ranking officials in the helicopter crash on May 19, 2024

Speaking to Iranian Envoy Reza Amiri Moghaddam, the Speaker, on behalf of the parliament and himself, extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the government of Iran, the families of the President, the Foreign Minister, and all others who lost their lives in the incident, as well as to the people of the brotherly nation of Iran over the martyrdom of Iranian leadership in the incident.

He remarked that the incident was extremely shocking and heart-wrenching.

Recalling his meeting with the late President Raisi during his recent visit to Pakistan, the Speaker mentioned their fruitful discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral and parliamentary cooperation.

He noted that the late President Ebrahim Raisi was a great scholar, visionary leader, and a statesman. The late President was a strong proponent of the Pak-Iran partnership for regional development.

Speaker Sadiq assured that the government, parliament, and people of Pakistan stood in solidarity with their Iranian brethren in this time of grief and pledged full support and cooperation from Pakistan to overcome this loss.

Ambassador of Iran Reza Amiri Moghaddam expressed gratitude to the Speaker for his condolence message and visit to the embassy to offer condolence over the national tragedy.

He appreciated the Speaker’s sentiments for Iran and assured his complete assistance and cooperation in further solidifying the brotherly relations between the two countries.

The Speaker also inscribed his condolence message in the visitor’s book at the Iranian embassy.

