NA speaker visits Jinnah House, condemns May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf visited the Jinnah House (Lahore corps commander's house) on Friday and condemned the attack, carried out at the historical building, on May 9.

During the visit, he expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army, saying that the military leadership showed great patience and tolerance on that fateful day. Otherwise, he added, the situation might have gone out of control.

"This is our country; the Pakistan Army is our protector, and the state is the guardian of the next generations," he said and wished that his word must spread across the country.

About the Jinnah House incident, he said that "even our enemy could not dare do this, which the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers did on May 9." He said that this type of incidents should not happen in any circumstances, no matter how intense disliking one had of anyone else. He said all patriotic Pakistanis love their country, their soldiers and their army. He said that only Indians were enjoying what happened on May 9, and every Pakistani was upset over it.