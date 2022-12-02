(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday attended the funeral prayers of the father of Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, president Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) AJK at Kotli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday attended the funeral prayers of the father of Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, president Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) AJK at Kotli.

The funeral was also attended by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, former AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, political, social figures and others in a large number.

Later, Raja Pervez Ashraf met with Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, offered Fateha and conveyed his condolences to him on the death of his father. The Speaker prayed Allah Almighty to rest the deceased in eternal peace and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.