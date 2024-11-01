NA Speaker Warns To Summon Committee Meetings If PTI Fails In Resolving Issue
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday warned that he would summon meetings of seven standing committees to elect their chairpersons if the opposition PTI failed to provide nominations by next week.
During question hours in National Assembly, PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah remarked that opposition members are merely trying to score points instead of reinforcing Parliament. He stressed that if they genuinely wish to empower Parliament, they need to nominate their pending committee members to complete the National Assembly Standing committees.
PTI Chief Whip Aamer Dogar assured that the remaining standing committees will be completed by next week.
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq warned that if the process is not finished, he will call a committee’s session next week to elect the chairpersons.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail4 seconds ago
-
Javed Jabbar ‘s books “Streams” and “Shade & Light” launched2 minutes ago
-
EV's policy to be announced on November 30; Rana Tanveer2 minutes ago
-
Heritage for future generations: Alhamra holds dialogue on archives12 minutes ago
-
Pirwadhai Police resolve bilnd murder, arrest 2 killers12 minutes ago
-
Symposium on prevention of cardiac diseased held12 minutes ago
-
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design17 minutes ago
-
AJK's 5-day anti-polio campaign concludes successfully22 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 also participating in anti-polio campaign22 minutes ago
-
Police taking strict action against unfit PSVs22 minutes ago
-
Speedy truck kills one, critically injures two in Swabi22 minutes ago
-
Youth conference at women's university Bagh discusses Kashmir conflict22 minutes ago