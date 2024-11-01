Open Menu

NA Speaker Warns To Summon Committee Meetings If PTI Fails In Resolving Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday warned that he would summon meetings of seven standing committees to elect their chairpersons if the opposition PTI failed to provide nominations by next week.

During question hours in National Assembly, PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah remarked that opposition members are merely trying to score points instead of reinforcing Parliament. He stressed that if they genuinely wish to empower Parliament, they need to nominate their pending committee members to complete the National Assembly Standing committees.

PTI Chief Whip Aamer Dogar assured that the remaining standing committees will be completed by next week.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq warned that if the process is not finished, he will call a committee’s session next week to elect the chairpersons.

