NA Speaker will inaugurate 2-day seminar on ' Reclaiming the Space: Reading the Constitution from Women'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) and the Federal Ministry of Law and Justice have collaborated to organize a momentous two-day event, titled "Reclaiming the Space: Reading the Constitution from Women's Perspective." scheduled to be commenced on June 5-6, 2023, in Islamabad.

This seminar is to mark the first-ever initiative in Pakistan's 75-year history to examine , analyse and deliberate upon the constitution from a women's perspective.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Asharf as Chief Guest would inaugurate this seminar on 5th June in Islamabad. The Speaker will also deliver key note speech to inaugurate the seminar for empowering women through the constitution.

Furthermore, the seminar comprises of an inaugural session followed by a series of accentuated roundtables under the themes of Language of the Constitution, Gender Equality, Women's Empowerment, and Women's Representation and Political/Electoral Participation.

The roundtable Sessions will be chaired by Members of Parliament, including Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Dr. Nafisa Shah, Eng Rukhsana Zubart, and Ms. Shaista Pervaiz Malik, respectively.

The insights generated during these roundtables, combined with the remarks by Dr. Syeda Shahida RehmaniSecretary Women's Parliamentary Caucus, the keynote address to be delivered by Mr. Mansoor Usman Awan, Attorney General of Pakistan, and Mr. Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister of Law and Justice would serve as beacon of light to build narrative for empowering women through constitution.