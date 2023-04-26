UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker,Deputy Express Sorrow, Sympathy For The Bereaved

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani expressed their deep sorrow and regret over the tragic traffic accident that occurred in Chilia, Thatta, resulting in the loss of human lives.

In their separate condolence messages, both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker extended their heartfelt sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased forgiveness and to give the bereaved families the strength and courage to endure this irreparable loss.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker also expressed their hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured and instructed the relevant authorities to provide the best medical facilities and care to those affected by the accident.

