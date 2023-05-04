NA Speaker,Deputy Speaker condemn attack on security forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durani have condemned the attack on security forces in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives of personnel.

In their condolence message, they extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and stated, "Security forces have made tremendous sacrifices in eradicating terrorism from the country and emphasized that terrorists can never succeed in their nefarious designs.

" They also stated, "Terrorists have no affiliation with any religion and are enemies of humanity and the country."The entire nation stands united in its resolve to end terrorism. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for the bereaved families to have the patience to bear the irreparable loss. They also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured security personnel.