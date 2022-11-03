UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker/Deputy Speaker Condemn Firing Incident Near Imran Khan's Container

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 06:00 PM

NA Speaker/Deputy Speaker condemn firing incident near Imran Khan's container

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani condemned the firing incident near the container of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday.

In their message, they termed the incident as an act of terrorism and expressed their concern over the injury of PTI chief Imran Khan and other leaders while praying for the quick recovery of the injured.

Terming the incident an act of terrorism, they said those miscreants behind the activity wished to sabotage the peaceful environment in the country.

