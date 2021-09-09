(@FahadShabbir)

Speaker and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly on Thursday expressed their heartfelt condolences on the demise of Senator Faisal Vawda's mother

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Speaker and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly on Thursday expressed their heartfelt condolences on the demise of Senator Faisal Vawda's mother.

In a joint statement issued here, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser extended his sincere feelings of grief and sorrow.

He said the void created by the mother's death could never be filled.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said the death of the deceased was a great shock and irreparable loss to the bereaved family.

Both the dignitaries prayed for the salvation of the deceased in the hereafter, adding, "May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family."