NA Speaker's Popularity Soars As Former PTI Candidate Joins PPP

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 10:13 PM

In a significant political development, former Punjab Assembly candidate from Gujar Khan, Raja Altaf Hussain, along with his supporters, joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday

The move was being seen as a big blow to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the region.

During a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, PTI's Raja Altaf Hussain expressed his full confidence in the leadership qualities of the speaker and announced his joining the PPP.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Altaf Hussain praised Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as a stylish and broad-minded political personality.

Raja Pervaiz welcomed Raja Altaf Hussain and his supporters to the PPP and said that their joining was a welcome step towards solving the problems of the region.

He added that the public acceptance of PPP was a testimony of the people's great love for the party and their willingness to solve public problems on priority basis.

Raja Pervaiz also reiterated the party's commitment to resolving the problems of Gujar Khan above political affiliation.

He said that the PPP did not believe in political revenge and gave more importance to solving the people's problems.

The joining of political leaders belonging to Gujar Khan was being seen as an important progress towards solving the problems of the region, he added.

Raja Pervaiz has completed historical development projects for the people in the area, which the people of Gujar Khan take for granted, and will try to fulfill their trust.

