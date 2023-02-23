NA Speakers prays for speedy recovery of President PRA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf Thursday expressed his best wishes to President, Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) Chaudhry Siddique Sajid for his surgery and prayed for speedy recovery.

In his message, the speaker expressed hope that president PRA would recover very soon and perform his journalistic duties with better energy.