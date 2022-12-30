NA spokesman refutes standing committee meeting postponement report

National Assembly Spokesman on Friday contradicted a news report that appeared in some section of media regarding the postponement of scheduled meetings of some of the National Assembly Standing Committees due to security reasons.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Spokesman on Friday contradicted a news report that appeared in some section of media regarding the postponement of scheduled meetings of some of the National Assembly Standing Committees due to security reasons.

In a statement, he said there was no Standing Committee meeting scheduled on Friday in the Parliament House.

When the meetings were not fixed (on Friday), how were they postponed? the spokesman argued.

The security measures have been tightened due to the weekly holidays on Saturday and Sunday.

All the meetings scheduled for next week will be held as per schedule.

There is no restriction on the movement of journalists and other related persons in the Parliament House.

He asked media to avoid spreading news without confirmation of the concerned.