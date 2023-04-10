Close
NA Spokesperson Clarifies Golden Jubilee Event As Commemoration, Not Parliamentary Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 11:27 PM

NA spokesperson clarifies Golden Jubilee event as commemoration, not parliamentary meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The spokesperson of the National Assembly has clarified that Monday's convention, held in the Hall of National Assembly to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution, was not a parliamentary meeting.

The event was solely organized to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the country's Constitution.

Despite this, some media outlets have erroneously reported it as a parliamentary gathering. The convention also invited representatives of various sectors, including vice-chancellors of 120 universities, lawyers, doctors, women, senior parliamentarians and minorities.

In order to ensure the participation of representatives from the three organs of state, namely the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary, Chief Ministers and Governors from the four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and AJ&K, were invited to represent the Executive organ of the state.

Additionally, senior judges, including the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief Justices of the four provinces, including GB and AJ&K, were specially invited to represent the Judiciary as the third organ of the state.

