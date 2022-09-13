NA standing committee delegation visits Kartarpur, inspects facilities

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 07:56 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :A nine-member delegation of Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Religious Affairs under its Chairman Syed Ali Imran Shah visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on Tuesday.

The committee inspected arrangements and also reviewed the facilities being provided to the visitors at the Gurdwara.

Later, talking to the media, the chairman said that the objective of the visit was to view state-of-the-art facility for the Sikh community, adding that the committee also pointed out areas which were needed to be updated at the Gurdwaras. He directed the Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to make necessary arrangements to resolve the issues being faced by Sikh community worship places in the country. He said that installation of generators and solar panels at Gurdwaras was on the cards to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity.

He said that the standing committee had given suggestion to hire professionals and experts for promotion of religious tourism and directed the management to evolve a comprehensive plan in that regard.

He said that the SGPC president presented suggestions regarding facilitation of the visitors and promotion of religious tourism in the country, which was adopted and the standing committee decided to discuss the recommendations at National Assembly for approval. He added that the demands of SGPC would be given due consideration.

To a question, he said that the minorities were enjoying equal rights and complete freedom in the country and playing role in development of the country.

Earlier, on arrival, the committee members were received by PGPC President Sardar Ameer Singh and others.

The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) chairman also gave a detailed briefing to the standing committee on professional working of the department and steps being taken for promotion of religious tourism. The committee visited various parts of the Gurdwara and also have meal (langar) there.

The standing committee members visiting the place consisted of Saira Bano, Shahida Akhtar, Shehnaz Malik, Shagufta Jumani, Kheil Das, Naveed Amir Jiva, Syed Peer Fazal Ali Shah and Akhtar Ahmad.

More Stories From Pakistan

