NA standing committee meeting on Law and justice held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Assembly standing committee on Law and Justice Wednesday approved, The Constitution (amendment) Bill 2019 (Article 48), proposed by the government.

The committee meeting held here under the chairmanship of MNA Riaz Fatyana and was attended by other members included MNA Mehmood Bashir Virk, MNA Ms. Nafeesa Shah, MNA Kishwar Zehra, MNA Shunila Ruth, MNAs Atta Ullah, LalChand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Mastikhail, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Syed Hussain Tariq and Ms. Aliya Kamran besides the senior officers from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The committee unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meetings held on 30th and 31st October and deferred the agenda.

The Committee considered the Bill "The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Section 4) (Government Bill)",�"The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Section 7) (Government Bill).

The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Government Bill) was deferred till next meeting at the request of the ministry of law and justice.

The Committee considered the Bill, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 48) (Government Bill) and recommended that the same may be passed by the Assembly however Ms.

Aliya Kamran MNA submitted her note of dissent.

The Committee re-considered the Bill�"The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 51, 76 and 106) (Moved by Ms. Kishwar Zahra, MNA) and after detailed deliberations the Committee recommended that the same be referred to the house with recommendation that a Parliamentary/Special Committee shall be constituted for its consideration.

The Committee also considered "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article No. 51 and 59) (Moved by Ms. KishwarZahra,MNA) and after detailed deliberations, the committee recommends with majority that the same be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee unanimously constituted a Sub-Committee under Rule 224 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007 with the Composition Ch.Mehmood Bashir Virk, MNA�as Convener while among the members are Ms.Nafisa Shah MNA, �Ms. Shunila Ruth MNA�and �Ms.Kishwar Zehra MNA.

The sub Committee will formulate proposals to consolidate laws relating to Children and the report of the sub-committee shall be presented not later than thirty days.