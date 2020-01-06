UrduPoint.com
NA Standing Committee On Defence Deliberates On Three Bills For Army Laws

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:03 PM

NA Standing Committee on Defence deliberates on three bills for army laws

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak chaired meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence and devised a strategy as how to get the three bills approved for Pakistan's armed forces.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2020) The National Assembly (NA) standing committee on defence deliberated on the extensions of the tenures of the Pakistan armed forces’ chiefs here on Monday.

According to the sources, the Committee has been holding consultations regarding approval of three bills including Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2020, Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill 2020.

They said that Defence Minister Pervez Khattak was chairing an important session before the ongoing meeting in which Chairman Standing Committee on Defence Amjad Khan and other government representatives were present.

The committee, they said, also prepared strategy for approval of the Army, Air Force and Navy Amendment Acts regarding extension of the respective heads of armed forces.

It may be mentioned here that sessions of Senate and National Assembly are also due today for legislation in the Army Act and the Constitution.

